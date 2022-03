NESN Logo Sign In

David Pastrnak prevented the Boston Bruins from heading to overtime with a perfectly executed game-winning goal in the final seconds Thursday against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Things were tied 3-3 with seconds remaining in regulation at TD Garden, but Pastrnak — who already scored to give Boston a 3-2 lead in the second period — wrapped things up nicely with some help from Taylor Hall. The Bruins won, 4-3.

The goal was the 33rd overall and eighth game-winner of the season for Pastrnak.