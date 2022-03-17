What Marcus Smart, Celtics Shared On Steph Curry-Related Confrontation

NESN Logo Sign In

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was not happy with Marcus Smart after the Boston Celtics guard dove for a loose ball in the first half of Wednesday’s game and in turn injured superstar Steph Curry.

Smart seemingly made a fine basketball play, but Kerr was seen on the NBC Sports Boston broadcast having words with the Celtics guard. Curry exited the game with four minutes left in the second quarter and did not return due to what the team deemed left foot soreness.

WATCH the play in question that led to interaction between Kerr and Smart pic.twitter.com/P5rW5HOpiC — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 17, 2022

Smart was asked about the incident immediately after the Celtics earned the 110-88 win, as seen on NBC Sports Boston’s postgame coverage.

“Everybody who knows me knows I’m not trying to hurt anybody. I play hard, I leave it all on the line. I leave my life on the line on this court every single night,” Smart told NBC Sports Boston’s Abby Chin. “I made a play that I make every night and unfortunately, and it’s killing me right now, Steph got hurt. I hate to see anybody getting hurt, especially playing their heart out, man. I just wish that everything is alright.”

Smart shared the message from Kerr, as well.

“But Steve, you know, he was doing what he’s supposed to do, backing up his guy. He felt the way, which is understandable, you know,” Smart continued. “And me and Steve got a relationship from USA (Basketball) that we can talk like that. And afterwards he told me, ‘You know, I want you on my team. You’re one of those guys that everybody wants on your team. I had to back my guy up and it’s much respect to you guys.’ And that’s what it’s all about. Like I said, I hate that it happened and I feel really bad and I hope that he’s alright.”