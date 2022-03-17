Matthew Judon Has Hilarious Patriots Recruiting Pitch For Julio Jones

NESN Logo Sign In

Matthew Judon added a new target to his New England Patriots recruiting list Wednesday night.

After making social media pitches to the likes of Allen Robinson, Chandler Jones and Stephon Gilmore, the Patriots edge rusher focused his crosshairs on veteran wide receiver Julio Jones, who was released by the Tennessee Titans on Tuesday.

Judon’s message: a stoic photo of Patriots quarterback Mac Jones.

“what you think about this?” Judon asked the former All-Pro wideout.

Judon’s recruiting efforts have been an entertaining subplot of what thus far has been a quiet free agency period for New England. As of Thursday morning, the Patriots had signed just one external free agent (journeyman cornerback Terrance Mitchell) and acquired another player via trade (linebacker Mack Wilson).

Most of Judon’s recruitees have been big-ticket free agents who would fill clear needs for the Patriots, but it’s debatable whether Julio Jones would be a worthwhile addition. The seven-time Pro Bowler is one of the best receivers of his era, but he’s missed 14 games over the last two years and is coming off the worst season of his career, catching just 31 passes for 434 yards and one touchdown for the Titans.