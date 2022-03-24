Will Kiké Hernández Be Leadoff Hitter For Red Sox In 2022 MLB Season?

NESN Logo Sign In

Opening Day is two weeks away and Alex Cora has a pretty good idea of what his Red Sox lineup will look like.

Boston’s starting nine is loaded, especially with the addition of Trevor Story, and there certainly will be plenty of power throughout. Kiké Hernández fared fine in the leadoff spot last season for the Red Sox, and it appears Alex Cora will go that same route for 2022.

“Our leadoff hitter did a good job last season, too,” Cora told reporters Thursday, per MassLive’s Chris Cotillo. “I know what people are thinking but sometimes I think the other way.”

There was some question whether Story would hit first in the lineup, but he doesn’t have a ton of experience there, nor is he in Boston to save its offense.

“The cool thing about this is that he’s not coming here to carry the offense,” Cora said of Story. “He’s going to be here to be part of the offense, regardless of the contract.”

The Red Sox return to spring training action Thursday night at 6:05 p.m. ET against the Baltimore Orioles.