How Rafael Devers Views Potential Contract Extension Talks With Red Sox

Often lost in the conversation about Xander Bogaerts’ future with the Red Sox is that Boston soon enough will need to make an important decision regarding Rafael Devers, as well.

Devers is slated to become a free agent after the 2023 Major League Baseball season — one year after Bogaerts can opt out of his deal and test the open market — and the third baseman told WEEI.com on Wednesday he’s yet to discuss a potential contract extension with the Red Sox.

Of course, that doesn’t mean the sides won’t sit down and talk at some point in the near future. They just haven’t yet. And when they do, Devers seemingly wants the Red Sox to focus on his production, his potential and his fit with the organization — rather than compare him to other third basemen across MLB.

“We all want to make a lot more money because of the performance and what we do for the team,” Devers told WEEI.com’s Rob Bradford, through a translator. “That’s something that may be hard at first, but you know your worth and I know my worth. What it comes down to is I know the type of money I should be making, so that’s what I’m focused on.”

Devers earned his first All-Star selection in 2021, a season in which he slashed .279/.352/.538 with 38 home runs and 113 RBIs. He finished 12th in American League MVP voting in 2019 after slashing .311/.361/.555 with 32 homers and 115 RBIS.

No matter how you slice it, Devers already is an elite run producer at age 25. That rare combination of track record and future upside makes him a solid long-term bet for any club, but especially the Red Sox, who already know he’s capable of thriving in a pressure-packed environment.

“I’m not focused on what other guys are making or what they are doing. I’m more focused on what I’m doing on the field and what I’m worth,” Devers told Bradford. “That’s why when it comes to those type of talks where they are trying to compare different types of players that doesn’t matter me because I know who I am and that’s what I focus on.”