A.J. Brown Reacts To NFL Draft Day Trade: ‘This Was Not My Fault’

Brown will join college teammate Jalen Hurts in Philadelphia

by

Trades are always expected in the NFL Draft, but in 2022, fans got a lot more than what was expected.

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Tennessee Titans made waves in the NFL Draft. The Titans agreed to trade star wide receiver A.J. Brown to the Eagles in exchange for picks No. 18 and 101. Brown commented on the trade after the draft concluded.

“Tennessee I love you and you will forever be in my heart and I can say this now? THIS WAS NOT MY FAULT,” Brown wrote on Twitter. “But I wish you all the best. Love.”

The 24-year-old wide receiver also agreed to a contract extension. Brown agreed to a four-year, $100 million contract with the Eagles that includes $57 million guaranteed.

The trade reunites Brown with his former Alabama teammate Jalen Hurts, and both players are ready to go to work in 2022.

More NFL:

Bill Belichick Offers Initial Scouting Report On ‘Aggressive’ Cole Strange
Patriots offensive lineman Cole Strange
Previous Article

Cole Strange Reminds Mel Kiper Jr. Of This Former Patriots Lineman
New York Giants offensive tackle Evan Neal
Next Article

NFL Draft 2022: Giants, Jets Among First-Round Winners; Patriots Reach

Picked For You

Related