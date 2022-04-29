A.J. Brown Reacts To NFL Draft Day Trade: ‘This Was Not My Fault’

NESN Logo Sign In

Trades are always expected in the NFL Draft, but in 2022, fans got a lot more than what was expected.

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Tennessee Titans made waves in the NFL Draft. The Titans agreed to trade star wide receiver A.J. Brown to the Eagles in exchange for picks No. 18 and 101. Brown commented on the trade after the draft concluded.

“Tennessee I love you and you will forever be in my heart and I can say this now? THIS WAS NOT MY FAULT,” Brown wrote on Twitter. “But I wish you all the best. Love.”

The 24-year-old wide receiver also agreed to a contract extension. Brown agreed to a four-year, $100 million contract with the Eagles that includes $57 million guaranteed.

The trade reunites Brown with his former Alabama teammate Jalen Hurts, and both players are ready to go to work in 2022.