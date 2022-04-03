Alex Cora Reveals Why Xander Bogaerts Hasn’t Played For Red Sox Since March 30

NESN Logo Sign In

If you’ve been watching Red Sox spring training games you probably noticed Xander Bogaerts being absent from the lineup for Boston’s last two games.

But it doesn’t seem like there is any reason to worry.

Bogaerts last played March 30 and has not played in a Grapefruit League game since. With the 2022 Major League Baseball season just days away, it probably raised some concerns that the Red Sox have not had their All-Star shortstop in the lineup.

After Sunday’s spring training win over the Atlanta Braves, manager Alex Cora said the Red Sox are “just taking care of” Bogaerts due to him dealing with “general soreness,” The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier reported. Bogaerts has been hitting at minor league camp, however.

“His feet, his hands — it always happens in spring training,” Cora said. “He’ll be ready for (Opening Day).”

Cora added he expects Bogaerts to play in at least two more Grapefruit League games before Boston’s Opening Day game against the New York Yankees on April 7.