Red Sox Roster Projection 2.0: Final Prediction Week Before Opening Day

The chances of the Boston Red Sox adding to their roster before next Thursday’s regular-season opener decrease with each passing day.

It was plausible in the immediate aftermath of signing Trevor Story that chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom would make additional moves to bolster the squad before Opening Day, but it’s looking more and more like the players who will suit up April 7 against the New York Yankees already are in camp.

“I believe (the group) is here, but maybe we can add,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters Wednesday at JetBlue Park in Fort Myers, Fla. “But I do believe we have the 28 guys here.”

Thus, the question becomes: Who are the 28?

It’s important to note the 28-man roster is a byproduct of the Major League Baseball lockout, with MLB and the MLB Players Association agreeing to expand from the usual 26-man roster through May 1 as a way to combat the unusual ramp-up associated with a truncated spring training. And Cora indicated he’ll probably use the extra two spots on pitchers, meaning the Red Sox likely will break camp with 15 hurlers and 13 position players.

The Red Sox already made several rounds of roster cuts in spring training, offering some additional clarity, but it sure seems like a couple of bullpen spots and a couple of bench roles remain up for grabs one week before the games start counting for real.

So, here’s one more crack at projecting the Red Sox’s 2022 Opening Day roster, keeping in mind that left-handed pitchers Chris Sale, Josh Taylor and James Paxton will be sidelined to begin the season.