Alex Cora Says Garrett Whitlock ‘Fine’ After Awkward Slide In Ninth Inning

All good to go when it comes to Whitlock

Nothing but good news following the Boston Red Sox win Tuesday night.

The Red Sox defeated the Toronto Blue Jays by a score of 2-1, earning their final run off a sacrifice fly from Connor Wong in the seventh inning.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said despite Garrett Whitlock’s odd slide on the second out of the ninth inning, he is doing “fine.” Whitlock managed to get the final out of the ball game to earn his first save of the season.

To hear what Cora had to say, check out the video above from “Red Sox Extra Innings,” presented by W.B. Mason.

