Red Sox Drop Opening Day Hype Video That’ll Make Your Hair Stand Up

It required one extra sleep, but the Boston Red Sox finally are set to begin their 2022 season.

The Red Sox and New York Yankees were supposed to clash Thursday afternoon in the Bronx, but Mother Nature had other plans, forcing the Opening Day showdown back 24 hours.

The postponement only heightened the anticipation, though, and the Red Sox added to the excitement Friday morning by dropping a hype video that’ll make Boston fans’ hair stand on end.

Check it out below.

Nathan Eovaldi and Gerrit Cole will square off in Friday’s season opener, the first of 19 regular-season meetings between the Red Sox and Yankees in 2022. Both clubs are expected to contend in the American League East — Boston defeated New York in last season’s AL Wild Card Game — and would love nothing more than to start off on the right foot, as every win figures to be important when sharing a division with the Toronto Blue Jays and Tampa Bay Rays.

The Red Sox exceeded expectations in 2021 when they fell just two wins short of reaching the World Series. Can they continue their upward trajectory this year? We’ll find out soon enough.