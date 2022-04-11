Bobby Dalbec Puts Red Sox In Lead Over Yankees With Monster Blast

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox entered Sunday already down two games in the series against the New York Yankees.

In each game of the series, the Red Sox took an early lead and the Yankees would come back. That trend started to continue in the third game of the young season. After an early 3-0 lead by Boston, the Yankees tied the game by the fourth inning.

Bobby Dalbec was sick of the trend and decided to do something about it. In the top of the sixth inning, Dalbec launched a long home run to right-center field off Yankees’ right-handed reliever Clarke Schmidt.

The home run was Dalbec’s first of the season.