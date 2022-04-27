Kyrie Irving Trade? Nets Could Face ‘Big Problem’ With Polarizing Star

NESN Logo Sign In

The Brooklyn Nets have a Kyrie Irving dilemma on their hands.

Irving can opt out of his contract and sign a five-year, $245.6 million deal with the Nets this offseason, a scenario that once felt inevitable and still seems likely despite Brooklyn’s first-round playoff loss to the Boston Celtics.

Will the Nets feel good about it? Probably not. Going down that path will require Brooklyn’s brass to swallow hard, for the super-talented Irving has proven anything but reliable in recent years — both because of injuries and a complex temperament.

But really, what’s the alternative?

Irving made it clear after the Celtics completed their four-game sweep of the Nets on Monday night that he intends to return to Brooklyn, where he’ll continue to play alongside his buddy, Kevin Durant. While the Nets could try to work out a deal with Irving that softens the aforementioned commitment, the reality is they’re still, in all likelihood, going to hand him a ton of money. Unpredictability be damned.

Now, could Brooklyn then turn around and attempt to trade Irving? In theory, yes. Only that’d likely require Durant’s approval — no small hurdle given their strong friendship — and for another franchise to take the bait. It takes (at least) two to tango. And therein lies perhaps the biggest problem.

Consider this from The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor in a piece published Wednesday: