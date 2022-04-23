Bruins Wrap: Boston Beat Rangers 3-1, Three Players Return From Injury

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins took down the New York Rangers 3-1 on Saturday at TD Garden to avoid being swept in the season series.

Boston improved to 48-25-5 while New York fell to 51-22-6.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Bruins grabbed the lead with 35 seconds left in the first period and never looked back.

Boston’s offense was aggressive all afternoon, putting pressure on Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin and were able to see results early. Just 1:07 into the second frame the Bruins were able to secure a 2-0 advantage.

The overall play of the Bruins was quite high. The offense outshot the Rangers 35-31, and the defense kept goalie Linus Ullmark clean for the majority of his return to action from injury. When they did let one through, Ullmark made the play all but one time.

The Rangers cut the deficit early in the third period, 2-1, but Trent Frederic did not let the score hold for long, as he brought the lead back up to two 9:37 into the final frame.