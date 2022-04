NESN Logo Sign In

Taylor Hall returned to the game after a tough hit.

The Boston Bruins defeated the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday night 5-3, sweeping their long-time rivals in the season series.

Hall was hit in the third period, leading to him slowly making his way back to the bench. Thankfully for the Bruins, Hall wouldn’t leave the bench and returned to finish the night.

