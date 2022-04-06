Cris Collinsworth Predicts Baker Mayfield Will End Up With This Team

NESN Logo Sign In

Even after a flurry of transactions, we still are likely to see more quarterback movement prior to the start of the 2022 NFL season.

The 49ers are looking to trade Jimmy Garoppolo, who has been usurped by 2021 first-round pick Trey Lance in San Francisco. Another signal-caller who likely will be challenged to prove himself in new surroundings is Baker Mayfield, who the Browns effectively showed the door to when they traded for Deshaun Watson.

Mayfield’s options appear to be limited for multiple reasons. Most teams across the league have squared away their QB situation by this point and the No. 1 overall pick from 2018 is coming off a very underwhelming season. But Cris Collinsworth believes there’s one team that presents a logical landing spot for Mayfield.

“I still think he ends up in Seattle,” the NFL wideout-turned-analyst recently said on PFF’s “The Cris Collinsworth Podcast,” as transcribed by USA Today Sports. “It makes too much sense for him to land in Seattle, them draft a quarterback, sit behind Baker, give it a go. If Baker is good, great — we’ll be able to do it. But it’s so similar to the style of play that Russell Wilson has that you’re not going to have to change everything on the offensive side of the ball.”

Oddsmakers like Mayfield’s chances of taking his talents to the Pacific Northwest, too. In fact, one sportsbook recently tabbed the Seahawks as the odds-on favorite to be the 26-year-old’s team for the 2022 season.