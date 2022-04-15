Ex-Celtic Fan Favorite Isaiah Thomas Shows Appreciation For Hornets

NESN Logo Sign In

Former Boston Celtics star guard Isaiah Thomas struggled to find a home during the 2021-22 season before latching on to the Charlotte Hornets in March.

Thomas played 17 regular season games with the Hornets, averaging 8.3 points, 1.4 assists and 1.2 rebounds while coming off the bench.

Following the Hornets’ 132-103 loss to the Atlanta Hawks in the NBA Play-In Tournament, ending their season, Thomas thanked the city of Charlotte for their support.

“Charlotte, it’s been real,” Thomas tweeted. “I appreciate the love and support that the city showed me from day one. Got something special here.”

The 33-year-old guard could be hinting towards the end of his time with the Hornets, though he sounds open to a return.