Here’s Expected Time For Patriots’ First-Round Pick In 2022 NFL Draft

The 2022 NFL Draft is set to begin Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET with the Jacksonville Jaguars holding the top pick.

The New England Patriots are slated to select at No. 21 overall barring any sort of trade up or down the draft board. Given that some Patriots fans would rather watch the Boston Bruins battle the Buffalo Sabres, or maybe because those around New England can only take so many awkward Roger Goodell hugs, the question those folks want the answer to stands: What time will the Patriots draft?

The Patriots, should they keep their selection at No. 21 overall, will be on the clock at some point between 10:45 p.m. and 11 p.m. ET. ESPN’s Mike Reiss noted this week that the Colts were on the clock at 10:50 p.m. ET during the 2021 NFL Draft when Indianapolis had the same No. 21 overall selection.

Patriots fans now can plan accordingly.

