NFL Draft Order 2022: Full List With Every Pick For All Seven Rounds

NESN Logo Sign In

The 2022 NFL Draft kicks off Thursday night, and unpredictability undoubtedly is the theme of this year’s event, which features plenty of depth but lacks high-end star power.

Overall, it could be a recipe for a draft in which there’s a ton of movement — up and down the board — as teams look for value, especially in the middle rounds.

A few pre-draft trades already shook up the order of picks, and more might follow after teams report to their respective war rooms and the clock starts ticking. The Jacksonville Jaguars own the No. 1 overall pick for the second straight year, as they selected quarterback Trevor Lawrence to open the 2021 NFL Draft.

The 2022 NFL Draft from Las Vegas begins Thursday at 8 p.m. ET with Round 1, continues Friday at 7 p.m. ET with Rounds 2 and 3, and then wraps up Saturday at noon ET with Rounds 4 through 7.

Here’s the complete round-by-round list of every pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, No. 1 through No. 259, prior to the first round. This obviously is subject to change at any moment.

ROUND 1

1) Jacksonville Jaguars

2) Detroit Lions

3) Houston Texans

4) New York Jets

5) New York Giants

6) Carolina Panthers

7) New York Giants (from Chicago Bears)

8) Atlanta Falcons

9) Seattle Seahawks (from Denver Broncos)

10) New York Jets (from Seattle Seahawks)

11) Washington Commanders

12) Minnesota Vikings

13) Houston Texans (from Cleveland Browns)

14) Baltimore Ravens

15) Philadelphia Eagles (from Miami Dolphins)

16) New Orleans Saints (from Indianapolis Colts through Philadelphia Eagles)

17) Los Angeles Chargers

18) Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans Saints)

19) New Orleans Saints (from Philadelphia Eagles)

20) Pittsburgh Steelers

21) New England Patriots

22) Green Bay Packers (from Las Vegas Raiders)

23) Arizona Cardinals

24) Dallas Cowboys

25) Buffalo Bills

26) Tennessee Titans

27) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

28) Green Bay Packers

29) Kansas City Chiefs (from San Francisco 49ers through Miami Dolphins)

30) Kansas City Chiefs

31) Cincinnati Bengals

32) Detroit Lions (from Los Angeles Rams)

ROUND 2

33) Jacksonville Jaguars

34) Detroit Lions

35) New York Jets

36) New York Giants

37) Houston Texans

38) New York Jets (from Carolina Panthers)

39) Chicago Bears

40) Seattle Seahawks (from Denver Broncos)

41) Seattle Seahawks

42) Indianapolis Colts (from Washington Commanders)

43) Atlanta Falcons

44) Cleveland Browns

45) Baltimore Ravens

46) Minnesota Vikings

47) Washington Commanders (from Indianapolis Colts)

48) Chicago Bears (from Los Angeles Chargers)

49) New Orleans Saints

50) Kansas City Chiefs (from Miami Dolphins)

51) Philadelphia Eagles

52) Pittsburgh Steelers

53) Green Bay Packers (from Las Vegas Raiders)

54) New England Patriots

55) Arizona Cardinals

56) Dallas Cowboys

57) Buffalo Bills

58) Atlanta Falcons (from Tennessee Titans)

59) Green Bay Packers

60) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

61) San Francisco 49ers

62) Kansas City Chiefs

63) Cincinnati Bengals

64) Denver Broncos (from Los Angeles Rams)