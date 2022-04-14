How Bruins Can Clinch Stanley Cup Playoffs Spot With Win Vs. Senators

NESN Logo Sign In

The Bruins have another chance to clinch a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Thursday night.

Boston was unsuccessful in its attempt Tuesday after its 4-2 loss to the St. Louis Blues. But even if the Bruins won, it wouldn’t have mattered because the Pittsburgh Penguins, who needed to win, lost to the New York Islanders in a shootout.

If the Bruins secure a win over Ottawa at TD Garden and the Penguins take care of the Islanders in any fashion, then Boston will secure its spot in the playoffs, according to NHL Public Relations. The B’s also can get one point out of Thursday’s game and still punch their ticket so long as Pittsburgh wins in regulation.

Ottawa doesn’t have anything to play for as the 2021-22 regular season nears its end, but the Bruins still face a tough task Thursday with how shorthanded they remain.

Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET on NESN.