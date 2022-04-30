How Daniel Jeremiah Felt About Patriots Grabbing Second-Round Wideout

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots traded up in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Friday night and selected Baylor wideout Tyquan Thornton with the 50th pick.

Thornton, who is best known for his ridiculous speed, will give second-year quarterback Mac Jones another dynamic pass-catcher, as acknowledged by NFL draft expert Daniel Jeremiah.

“Want to get fast? This is the fastest wide receiver at the combine. He ran a 4.28 out of Baylor,” Jeremiah said during the NFL Network broadcast. “If you want someone to get vertical and stretch the field, create space for everybody else, this is somebody that is going to get that accomplished.

“He’s legit,” Jeremiah responded when reminded that Thornton was offered a Division I track scholarship at LSU.

Others on the broadcast noted Thornton’s sure hands and ability to run better routes than he’s given credit for. Thornton caught 62 passes for 948 yards and 10 touchdowns last season for Baylor.

The Patriots traded the 54th and 158th pick, a fifth-round selection, to the Kansas City Chiefs in order to draft Thornton.