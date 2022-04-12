How Jabrill Peppers’ Prior Patriots Connection Led Him To New England

NESN Logo Sign In

Joe Judge was a polarizing figure during his two-year stint as New York Giants head coach. But veteran safety Jabrill Peppers enjoyed playing for him.

He enjoyed it so much that when Judge chose to return to the New England Patriots in February, Peppers followed suit seven weeks later.

Speaking Tuesday in his introductory virtual news conference, Peppers said he was drawn to the Patriots’ Bill Belichick-led “scheme and culture,” many aspects of which Judge implemented during his ill-fated run in East Rutherford. The 26-year-old signed a one-year, $2 million contract with New England last month.

“It’s no secret to the dynasty that New England has been,” Peppers said. “I wanted to come learn from Bill. It’s familiarity with the system, as I’ve played for a couple of his descendants, and Joe Judge — I have a familiarity there. I love Joe. He came back to New England, and I wanted to come join him. So now we’re here, and I’m just excited to learn from some of the best coaches in the game.”

He added: “Playing for Bill, his understanding of the game, what he’s done for the game, the moment that I had an opportunity to come learn from him, I definitely wanted to jump at it.”

A first-round draft pick by the Browns in 2017, Peppers spent his first two seasons in Cleveland before being traded to New York in 2019. Judge took over the Giants one year later after a lengthy run as New England’s special teams coordinator — and brought ex-Patriots assistant Patrick Graham aboard as his defensive coordinator — and their first season together was the most productive of Peppers’ career, featuring personal bests in tackles (91), tackles for loss (eight), sacks (2 1/2) and passes defended (11).

A torn ACL ended Peppers’ 2021 campaign after six games, and Judge was fired after a series of embarrassing late-season losses and a 4-13 finish. Weeks later, Belichick rehired Judge as an offensive assistant.