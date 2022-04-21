Watch Red Sox’s Amazing Ceremony Honoring Boston Legend Jerry Remy

The Red Sox honored a legend Wednesday night at Fenway Park, celebrating the life and career of Jerry Remy with an emotional pregame ceremony that included family members, former Boston teammates and longtime NESN colleagues.

You can watch the full ceremony in the video above, courtesy of the Red Sox.

Remy died in October at age 68 after a long and courageous battle with lung cancer, but his memory forever will live on across New England. The RemDawg spent more than 40 years with the Red Sox organization as a player, coach and broadcaster, becoming a huge part of the region’s fabric.

The Red Sox have honored Remy in several ways since his passing, including wearing a patch on their uniform sleeve with his name and jersey number (2). The club on Opening Day dedicated its broadcast booth — now the “Jerry Remy Booth” — to the beloved NESN analyst.

Wednesday’s ceremony at Fenway Park was amazing on so many levels, tugging at the heartstrings with the perfect blend of remembrance and humor that endeared Remy to Red Sox Nation. The stories of Remy, both from his playing days and his 33 years in the broadcast booth, are unforgettable.

Remy, a Massachusetts native, played 10 years in the majors, his first three with the California Angels and his final seven with the Red Sox. He earned an All-Star selection with Boston in 1978.

His days on the diamond just scratched the surface of the legacy he ultimately would build, though, as Remy, a Red Sox Hall of Famer, became a nightly fixture in homes across New England while working for NESN. Remy (and his infectious laugh) will be missed dearly.

Rest in peace, Jerry — a true legend in every sense.