Kutter Crawford Reflects On Earning First MLB Win In Red Sox-Yankees

Few likely could have guessed which Red Sox pitcher would earn the first win of Boston’s 2022 season.

It wasn’t Nathan Eovaldi, who took the rubber for the Sox in last Friday’s Opening Day contest at Yankee Stadium. Nor was it Garrett Whitlock, Boston’s long man out of the bullpen who’s rapidly rising to stardom in Major League Baseball.

The first W went to Kutter Crawford, who tossed two innings of scoreless baseball in Sunday night’s 4-3 Red Sox win over the Yankees. Crawford surrendered the game-winning hit in the series opener, but he bounced back with a solid outing to help lift Boston to a much-needed victory.

The right-hander reflected on the memorable moment after the primetime game.

“It was a pretty awesome moment,” Crawford told reporters, per MLB.com. “You know, to do it in Yankee Stadium, Red Sox-Yankees rivalry and Sunday Night Baseball is really special.”

The 26-year-old continued: “Yeah, it felt really good after (Friday). Kind of made a pitch, ground ball, found a hole and they won. So tonight felt good after going two scoreless. That was a good feeling.”

Crawford was given the lineup card to commemorate win No. 1 of his big league career. The 2017 16th-round draft pick told reporters he plans to have the souvenir framed.