How Garrett Whitlock Feels About Signing Extension With Red Sox

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox extended second-year star pitcher Garrett Whitlock on Sunday.

The multi-inning reliever had about as good of a rookie season possible in 2021 and will now be under team control for a long time. He appears to be grateful for the opportunity to stay in Boston long term.

“I mean, it’s an honor. You know, I told both (Red Sox chief of baseball) Mr. Chaim (Bloom) and (manager Alex Cora), just like last year, when they took me in the Rule 5 Draft, it was an honor,” Whitlock said in a press conference, as transcribed by MLB.com’s Ian Browne.

The 25 year old recorded a 1.96 ERA in 73 1/3 innings a year ago and is now being rewarded for his efforts with a four-year extension that includes team options to possibly take the deal through 2028.

The media availability for the signing was held in the New York Yankees press conference room, making the deal just a little sweeter for Red Sox fans.