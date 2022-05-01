‘Linsanity’ At 10: Best Of NESN.Com’s Jeremy Lin Coverage From 2012

NESN Logo Sign In

“NESN and Berkshire Bank celebrate Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month – honoring the impact, influence, and achievements of the Asian community in sports.”

Can it be that it was 10 years ago Jeremy Lin took the basketball world by storm?

A quick check of the history books tells us the answer is “yes.”

Starting in 2012, the undrafted Harvard University grad authored one of sports’ all-time great Cinderella stories when he seemingly appeared on an NBA court out of thin air and almost single-handedly helped the New York Knicks reach the NBA Playoffs via a string of dominant performances.

Lin became a Big Apple, U.S. and global phenomenon in doing so. The then 23-year-old guard was the first American of Chinese or Taiwanese descent to play in the NBA, and not only was his success a source of pride to the Asian and Asian-American Pacific Islander community in the U.S. and beyond, but it also made a mockery of long-held stereotypes about their perceived lack of athletic ability.

NESN.com at the time covered “Linsanity” in detail. Now, 10 years later as part of our Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month celebration, we invite you to re-live the best of our coverage from before, during and after Lin’s magical 26-game run.