Marcus Smart, Joel Embiid Have Very Different Ideas About Defensive Value

Think about the greatest defensive players in NBA history. Who comes to mind?

Bill Russell? Hakeem Olajuwon? Dikembe Mutombo?

People usually rattle off the names of a few big men before they get to any perimeter defenders. Michael Jordan, Michael Cooper, Maurice Cheeks and LeBron James might come to mind. For the most part, much of the credit for elite defense goes to the man in the middle.

And Marcus Smart isn’t too crazy about that.

“I’m not taking anything from the bigs,” the Celtics guard told ESPN. “A vital part of the game is protecting the paint. But, as guards, we do a lot more before (our man) gets to the paint.”

It’s an intriguing debate Tim Bontemps explored in his piece on ESPN.com, in which he sought out some of the league’s best defenders to weigh in on whether big men or guards are more pivotal to a team’s defensive success.

One of those players, naturally, was Smart, the current betting favorite to win NBA Defensive Player of the Year. Yet despite what bookmakers think, Smart seems to feel his backcourt brethren get short shrift in the awards conversation.