NBA Rumors: Details On Ben Simmons’ Meeting With Nets About Return

NESN Logo Sign In

What exactly is going on with Brooklyn Nets point guard Ben Simmons?

It’s a question that’s consumed the NBA universe in recent days with Simmons no longer slated to play in Game 4 of Brooklyn’s first-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics, and ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski shed more light on the situation Monday, hours before tipoff at Barclays Center.

Sources told Wojnarowski that Simmons and his agent, Rich Paul, met with Nets general manager Sean Marks and Brooklyn’s leadership Monday to discuss how they’ll work through the physical and mental hurdles preventing the 25-year-old from returning to the court.

Simmons has yet to play in a game this season, which he began with the Philadelphia 76ers before joining the Nets in a midseason trade that sent James Harden to the City of Brotherly Love. There had been optimism about Simmons, who’s been dealing with a back injury, potentially returning for Game 4 against Boston, but he since has been ruled out in wake of the Celtics taking a 3-0 series lead Saturday night.

According to Wojnarowski, Simmons reiterated in Monday’s meeting a desire to play for the Nets, with the sides believing he had two good weeks of physical ramp-up before ultimately realizing that both physical and mental hurdles still needed to be addressed.

The Nets believe Simmons has been addressing physical and mental areas in recent months, per Wojnarowski, but there’s evidently more work to do before a return becomes realistic.

ESPN Sources: Ben Simmons and CEO of Klutch Sports Rich Paul met with GM Sean Marks and Nets leadership today to discuss how they?ll continue to work through the physical and mental hurdles needed to get Simmons back on the court. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 25, 2022

The Nets believe Simmons has been addressing both mental and physical areas in recent months, and recognize there?s more work to do. Nets meet Celtics in Game 4 tonight in Brooklyn, trailing series 3-0. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 25, 2022

“Their understanding right now is it’s going to require not just more work on the lower back, but there is still a mental health part in this equation that the Nets and Rich Paul and Ben Simmons have to continue to work through together,” Wojnarowski said Monday on ESPN. “He’s got three years left on his contract. Certainly, there’s still a long play involved with Ben Simmons.”

“I think there was a good conversation (Monday) and a sense that there’s more work that needs to be done,” Woj added. “But the one thing that I know both sides got out of that (Monday) was that Ben Simmons reiterated to the Nets he wants to play basketball, he wants to play for this team (and) he needs more help getting there.”

The Nets have not ruled out Simmons for the remainder of their series against the Celtics, although it’ll become moot if Boston completes the sweep Monday night. Game 5 in Boston, if necessary, is scheduled for Wednesday night.