NBA Twitter Drags Nets’ Ben Simmons After Ironic Tweet Resurfaces

Ben Simmons continued to be a punching bag for social media after the Nets’ season-ending loss to the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of Brooklyn’s first-round playoff series.
Simmons, who did not play a single game during the 2021-22 campaign, had an old and ironic tweet resurface after Boston’s 116-112 victory at Barclays Center. The Celtics swept the Nets from the postseason with the victory.
“Watching my team get swept hurt, and I don’t ever want to feel that way again,” Simmons previously tweeted on Aug. 24, 2020 after the Celtics swept his former team, the Philadelphia 76ers, out of the 2019-20 playoffs.
Those on Twitter, to no surprise, took the initial tweet and ran with it.
Simmons already was in the doghouse given he pulled out of playing Game 4 after it initially was reported he would make his Nets debut in the contest.
No matter which NBA team you’re a fan of, it’s rather incredible that Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart played a role in both Simmons’ initial tweet and the reason behind it resurfacing. And based on how this Celtics-Nets series played out, a dominant effort from Boston, perhaps it won’t be long before we see it back on the Twitter timeline again?