NBA Twitter Goes Crazy After T-Wolves Security Levels Court Stormer

The Minnesota Timberwolves have been an exciting watch in these NBA playoffs, but not solely because of their play on the court.

Animal rights activists have made their presence felt at Minnesota postseason contests dating back to the T-Wolves’ play-in tournament game. A protestor tried to glue her hand to the arena floor in Minnesota’s win over the Los Angeles Clippers and another activist chained herself to a FedEx Forum basket in Game 1 against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Saturday night marked the third incident of the sort at a Timberwolves playoff game, but the act came and went thanks to a vigilant security guard. A woman sitting in the row right behind Minnesota’s bench made a jolt toward the court and was form tackled in the blink of an eye.

As you might imagine, basketball fans on Twitter had a field day with the ordeal.

That Security Guard saw that Comin from a MILE away. pic.twitter.com/ApcoXzPqCB — Mikey O?ver (@MikeyOver1) April 24, 2022

Bro what



Once again asking for the Wolves to have a normal postseason game



Amazing reaction time from the security guard though pic.twitter.com/tU3u0YW6uE — Mark Schindler (@MG_Schindler) April 24, 2022

The security guard was ready for his one shining moment. Impressive movement skills and quickness off the chair pic.twitter.com/a17IFVy7eI — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) April 24, 2022

Security guard was quicker than a Jack rabbit. Brilliant stuff. pic.twitter.com/xlUfZ7p5Zj — GB Sports Betting (@GBpickem) April 24, 2022

watch the second row, the security guard was putting in detective work pic.twitter.com/09fFb0Zvrd — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) April 24, 2022

This Western Conference first-round series, which now is tied at two games apiece after Minnesota’s Game 4 win, is set to resume Tuesday night in Memphis. We probably shouldn’t be at all surprised if Timberwolves-Grizzlies Game 5 needs to be put on pause to deal with more shenanigans.