Nets Fans Chant ‘We Want Boston’ Ahead Of First-Round Series Vs. Celtics

Brooklyn Nets fans are showing no fear ahead of their team’s first-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics.

As the Nets were closing out their 115-108 win against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday, Nets fans started a “we want Boston” chant while franchise star Kevin Durant was at the free throw line.

The play-in win for the Nets sets up a first-round matchup against the Celtics with the first game of the series set for Sunday in Boston. The Celtics are 3-1 in their season series against the Nets. Both teams last played on March 6 in Boston, and the Celtics won the game 126-120.

Nets fans will have to hope their team can back up their audacious chants heading into the first round of the NBA playoffs.