Will Bill Belichick Ever Receive Mac Jones’ Happy Birthday Instagram?

Mac Jones made sure Bill Belichick felt the love Saturday.

Hopefully the New England Patriots quarterback called or texted his head coach because we all know how Belichick doesn’t use social media.

Saturday marked Belichick’s 70th birthday, and Jones took to Instagram to share a birthday message.

“Happy birthday coach!,” Jones wrote on his story that included a picture of the duo along with the hashtags #big70 and #LetsRoll.”

We’re sure Belichick is preparing for the upcoming NFL draft but we hope he at least takes some time to himself to enjoy entering a new decade.