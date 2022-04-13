Rams Reportedly Contacted Ex-Patriot Superstar Stephon Gilmore

NESN Logo Sign In

Former New England Patriots cornerback is taking his time in free agency.

There have been many reported suiters, and the Los Angeles Rams can now be thrown into the mix.

“The Rams have been in contact with Gilmore this offseason, a source said,” The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue wrote. She also reported that the Rams have interest in star safety Tyrann Mathieu, but talks have not advanced as far as they have with Gilmore.

“Rams’ number would be much lower than the expected number either player initially hit the free-agency market with,” Rodrigue wrote. “Any one player who now joins the team by any means other than a trade would likely have to agree to a lower-than-expected salary at least in the short term, and that includes both Mathieu and Gilmore.”

The last important note in the report regarded the timing of these potential signings.

“There’s a pretty small chance the Rams sign anybody else until after the draft as it is,” Rodrigue wrote. “In the week afterward, newly signed players no longer affect the compensatory pick formula. The Rams depend on that formula to add picks, because they’ve often traded away higher-round picks for proven veteran players.”

At this point in the offseason, it would make sense for Gilmore to wait until the draft has concluded before signing, to maximize his market.