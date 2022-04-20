Steve Nash Shuts Down Report Of Potential Ben Simmons Game 4 Return

NESN Logo Sign In

Tthe Boston Celtics were expected to be the first team to face Ben Simmons this season as the star is nearing a return from a back injury.

But amid a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski that Simmons could return as soon as Monday’s Game 4, Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash did not put a timeline on Simmons’ return.

Nash addressed the report while speaking to reporters ahead of Wednesday’s Game 2.

“That’s news to me,” Nash said, per Jared Weiss of The Athletic. “I don’t think we’re targeting any game. We’re just seeing how he develops…While it’s exciting to see him on the floor making progress, I don’t think any of us are saying anything is imminent.”

Shams Charania of the Athletic on Tuesday reported Simmons is “very, very confident” he will play in the ongoing first-round series.

Simmons requested a trade from the Philadelphia 76ers and held out until that request was granted, but he has yet to suit up for the Nets since he was traded in the deal that brought James Harden to Philadelphia.

The Nets already are a tough squad for Boston to best, considering they have Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. If Simmons returns to his typical form — which is not given, as he is coming out of quite the layoff — it would make Brooklyn all the more powerful on the floor.