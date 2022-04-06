Terrell Owens Open To NFL Comeback, Compares Himself To Tom Brady

NESN Logo Sign In

Terrell Owens believes Tom Brady isn’t the only person who can play in the NFL well into his 40s.

Owens hasn’t played in an NFL game since the 2010 season and the six-time Pro Bowl selection has been out of the game long enough to earn enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Nonetheless, TO believes he still has what it takes to play in the NFL and would welcome a chance to prove it if the opportunity was right.

“I feel like, honestly, I’m one of those guys that can defy odds,” Owens said on “The Recount Alt.” “Over the years, it hasn’t been like I’ve been actively sticking to get back in the league. But like I said, if there’s an opportunity that presents itself I would welcome that opportunity. Like I’ve said, I could do it. If Tom Brady can do it and they can marvel at some of things that he’s done — like I said, I’m no different than Tom.”

No football fan likely will be surprised by those comments, as Owens was overflowing with confidence ever since he entered the NFL back in 1996. But checking back into reality, there’s probably a better chance of Brady playing until he’s 60 than seeing the 48-year-old Owens catch another pass in football’s top flight.

At this point, Owens probably should focus on a media career, as five-time first-team All Pro has a knack for entertainment.