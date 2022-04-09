Trevor Story Loved Experiencing Red Sox-Yankees Rivalry: ‘It’s Intense’

Story, who played for the Rockies, got his first taste of the rivalry

by

If there was a right way to begin your Boston Red Sox career, it’s safe to say Trevor Story found it on Friday.

Story, who joined the Red Sox in free agency after spending his entire MLB career with the Colorado Rockies, debuted with his new team against none other than the New York Yankees as Boston began its 2022 season on the road at Yankee Stadium.

After the game — a 6-5 Red Sox loss in 11 innings — Story reacted to his first experience with the illustrious Red Sox-Yankees rivalry.

“It’s intense. That’s fun, man,” Story said, per Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com. “That’s the kind of atmosphere you want to play in. Every pitch counts. That’s the way we?re taking it. I just wish we would have gotten it done.”

Story struggled in the loss, going 0-for-5, though he did make contact on his first four trips to the plate.

