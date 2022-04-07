Two New Coaches Join Brian Flores’ Class-Action Lawsuit Against NFL

NESN Logo Sign In

Two other NFL coaches have joined Brian Flores’ class-action discrimination lawsuit against the NFL and its teams.

Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks and ex-NFL defensive coordinator Ray Horton both added complaints to Flores’ allegations Thursday, as first reported by ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio.

Wilks accuses the Cardinals of hiring him as a “bridge coach” in 2018 and “unfairly and discriminatorily” firing him after one season, during which he “was not given any meaningful chance to succeed.”

Arizona went 3-13 with rookie Josh Rosen at quarterback during Wilks’ lone season, then hired Kliff Kingsbury, whom Wilks points out “had no prior NFL coaching experience and was coming off multiple losing seasons as a head coach at Texas Tech.”

Wilks’ complaint says Kingsbury, the Cardinals’ coach for the last three seasons, “has been given a much longer leash than Mr. Wilks and, to his credit, has succeeded.”

It adds: “That said, Mr. Wilks, given the same opportunity afforded to Mr. Kingsbury, surely would have succeeded, as well.”

The complaint of Steve Wilks: pic.twitter.com/hYuatuXlhw — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 7, 2022

Horton alleges he was called in for a “sham interview” with the Tennessee Titans in 2016 intended solely to satisfy the NFL’s Rooney Rule. His complaint includes a quote from the coach Tennessee ultimately hired, Mike Mularkey, saying in a podcast interview that the Titans “told me I was going to be head coach in 2016, before they went through the Rooney Rule.”