Why Kyrie Irving Went To Locker Room During First Quarter Vs. Celtics

Brooklyn Nets fans can stop holding their breath, as Kyrie Irving is just fine.

Irving headed to the locker room in the first quarter of Wednesday’s game against the Boston Celtics, raising plenty of eyebrows for those watching at TD Garden and at home.

But the guard quickly returned to the sidelines with a banana, leading TNT’s Stephanie Ready to conclude that Irving was breaking his Ramadan fast.

Kyrie came back with food on the bench to break his fast for Ramadan pic.twitter.com/r4oA4MKAt0 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 20, 2022

Irving has been outspoken about his participation in Ramadan — the month on the Islamic calendar in which followers do not eat or drink from sunrise to sunset. Celtics star Jaylen Brown also is fasting.