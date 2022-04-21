Why Kyrie Irving Went To Locker Room During First Quarter Vs. Celtics

Irving apparently broke his fast for Ramadan

by

Brooklyn Nets fans can stop holding their breath, as Kyrie Irving is just fine.

Irving headed to the locker room in the first quarter of Wednesday’s game against the Boston Celtics, raising plenty of eyebrows for those watching at TD Garden and at home.

But the guard quickly returned to the sidelines with a banana, leading TNT’s Stephanie Ready to conclude that Irving was breaking his Ramadan fast.

Irving has been outspoken about his participation in Ramadan — the month on the Islamic calendar in which followers do not eat or drink from sunrise to sunset. Celtics star Jaylen Brown also is fasting.

More NBA:

Celtics’ Marcus Smart Scored Six Points After Apparent Hand Injury
Indianapolis Colts receiver Michael Pittman
Previous Article

NFL Draft Odds: Analyst Provides Insight For Colts Positional Prop Bet
Boston Red Sox designated hitter J.D. Martinez
Next Article

Red Sox’s J.D. Martinez Exits Game Vs. Blue Jays With Apparent Injury

Picked For You

Related