Yes, Red Sox Home Run Cart Will Make Its Return To Dugout For 2022 Season

The biggest question the Boston Red Sox faced heading into the 2022 Major League Baseball season was whether the home run laundry cart would return.

OK, so it wasn’t the biggest question, but fans certainly wanted to know.

The laundry cart came about in 2020 during the COVID-19 shortened season when Jason Varitek and Kevin Plawecki wanted a player to get in the cart when they hit a home run. On Sept. 13, 2020 when the Red Sox were in Tampa Bays facing the Rays, Christian Vázquez homered off Charlie Morton.

His teammates told him to get in the cart and Vázquez did before being pushed to the other end of the dugout.

And the rest is history.

The Red Sox on Thursday took to Twitter to announce the cart would be back for its second full season with a video captioned, “It’s back” featuring Plawecki pushing it around JetBlue Park.

The Red Sox open their season Friday on the road against New York Yankees at 1:05 p.m. ET, and we’re sure fans will be ready to see who gets the first laundry cart ride of 2022.