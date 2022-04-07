Mike Florio Sheds Light On Tom Brady’s NFL Options After 2022 Season

NESN Logo Sign In

Miami head coach Mike McDaniel recently called the possibility of Tom Brady quarterbacking the Dolphins “fake news.”

That label might only apply to the 2022 NFL season.

Mike Florio on Thursday reported there were ideas of Brady joining the Dolphins in a multi-faceted fashion this offseason. After Brady initially retired Feb 1., the wheels reportedly were in motion for the seven-time Super Bowl champion to become a minority owner of the Fins. From there, Miami reportedly would have done what was necessary to get Brady onto its player roster.

Of course, none of those plans came to pass. Brady came out of retirement, as many expected, but he’s going to play for the Buccaneers in 2022. However, it reportedly won’t be difficult for the 44-year-old to leave Tampa Bay for a new home if he decides to keep playing after this season.

“Could he retire after 2022? Possibly. But that possibility becomes less significant if we regard his 2022 retirement for what it was,” Florio wrote. “It wasn’t a retirement from football but an attempted retirement from the Buccaneers. When the Miami possibility imploded, and when nothing materialized in San Francisco, his only option was to play for the Buccaneers in 2022.

“Next year, he’ll have plenty of options. Including becoming the next quarterback of the Dolphins. Unless Tua Tagovailoa, under the tutelage of coach Mike McDaniel, becomes the guy the team expected him to be when he became the fifth overall pick in the 2020 draft.”

Miami does seem like the most realistic next team for Brady should he leave the Bucs after the 2022 campaign. He already owns a home in the area and the Dolphins now feature one of the league’s better wideout tandems in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Not to mention, one has to imagine the ultra-competitor that is Brady would love to stick it to the New England Patriots in their own division.