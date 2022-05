NESN Logo Sign In

Michael Wacha continues to impress so far this season.

The Boston Red Sox got a much-needed win Tuesday night as they defeated the Los Angeles Angels by a score of 4-0 thanks to home runs by Rafael Devers and J.D. Martinez.

Red Sox manager credited Wacha after the game, saying he has been great since the end of last season at mixing up his pitches and trusting his defense.

To hear what Cora had to say, check out the video above from “Red Sox Extra Innings,” presented by W.B. Mason.