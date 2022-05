NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 4-2 at TD Garden on Friday night.

The B’s victory cut the ‘Canes’ series lead in half, trailing 2-1 going into Game 4 on Sunday.

Charlie Coyle opened the scoring for the Bruins with a shorthanded goal in the first period.

For more on the Bruins’ victory, Chelsea Sherrod has the Ford F-150 Final Five Facts from the game in the video above.