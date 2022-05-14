Bruins Release Hype Video Ahead Of Game 7 Vs. Hurricanes To Get Fans Pumped Up

NESN Logo Sign In

The Bruins have one last chance to keep their Stanley Cup Playoff hopes alive and they made sure to get their fans pumped up for the occasion.

Boston and the Carolina Hurricanes meet in Game 7 on Saturday afternoon at PNC Arena to decide who moves to the second round.

Prior to puck drop, the Bruins dropped a hype video that includes sound from head coach Bruce Cassidy and highlights from the series.

Check it out:

This is what you play for. pic.twitter.com/KvavPE09c9 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) May 14, 2022

The Bruins certainly have their work cut out for them, given the series has been incredibly generous to the home team.

Puck drop for Bruins-Hurricanes Game 7 is set for 4:30 p.m. ET. You can catch all the action on NESN beginning at 3:30 p.m.