Four Takeaways From Bruins’ Thrilling Game 6 Win Vs. Hurricanes

It all comes down to Game 7 for the Bruins if they want to move on to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Boston earned a thrilling 5-2 win over the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 6 on Thursday night at TD Garden to force a Game 7. Thanks to some timely penalty kills, saves and goals from several lines, the Bruins were able to hang on and live to see another day.

Here are four takeaways from Thursday’s win.

Hampus Lindholm is back

Lindholm missed the Bruins’ last three games with an upper-body injury he sustained in Game 2, and he certainly made his presence known right away. The blueliner had timely poke checks and a steal from Sebastian Aho, and he made a smart play by bringing two Carolina players with him toward the end boards on Charlie Coyle’s power play goal.

Coyle got it cookin' pic.twitter.com/oEbrCUS0Pj — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) May 13, 2022

“Anything to put misdirection in the player’s head, where to put it,” Lindholm told reporters after the game, per team-provided video. “If you have a good player (to defend) and you’re not moving, they’re going to find spots around you. So I just wanted to put some misdirection there and force a pass, and it ended up working this time.”

Lindholm also led all B’s skaters with 24:48 of ice time and blocked two shots to help the Bruins to a much-needed Game 6 victory.