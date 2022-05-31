NBA Finals MVP Odds: Biggest Liability Probably Won’t Surprise You Steph Curry is responsible for 25.5% of money at BetMGM by Sean T. McGuire 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Oddsmakers may be rooting against the Celtics in the NBA Finals given that Boston offered long-shot prices before the season and longer-shot odds during the tumultuous campaign, but that doesn’t mean they’ll be rooting for Golden State Warriors sharpshooter Steph Curry.

Curry, in what feels like a two-horse race alongside Boston’s Jayson Tatum, presents the biggest liability when it comes to winning the Bill Russell NBA Finals Most Valuable Player award. BetMGM revealed how Curry, who opened 14-to-1 to win the award, is responsible for 25.5% of the total money wagered in the market to go along with 13.2% of MVP bets. Both rank first, as shared in a release after the matchup was set following Boston’s Game 7 win in the Eastern Conference finals.

Tatum, who opened at an identical 14-to-1, proves the second-biggest liability. Still, he trails Curry in both markets by a considerable margin as the All-NBA First Team selection has gained 16.3% of the handle and 9.8% of bets.

Curry, as he was throughout Golden State’s run to the NBA Finals, continued to have his NBA Finals MVP prices slashed. He sits as the betting favorite (+110) in front of Tatum (+170) on most major sportsbooks.