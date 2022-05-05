Kyle Van Noy Reportedly Visiting This Team, Could Sign Deal In Near Future

NESN Logo Sign In

Another staple of the 2021 Patriots defense reportedly could be joining J.C. Jackson in Southern California.

Kyle Van Noy plans to meet with the Los Angeles Chargers and could sign a contract in the near future, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Thursday morning. Van Noy, who played for the Patriots from 2016 through 2019, returned to New England last season after one campaign with the Miami Dolphins.

The veteran linebacker was released in March shortly before the start of NFL free agency.

Source: #Patriots veteran free agent LB Kyle Van Noy is meeting with the #Chargers. If all goes well, there is a good chance he signs. A potential important addition to Brandon Staley?s defense. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 5, 2022

Ever-underrated, Van Noy enjoyed another strong season in 2021. After battling injuries over the first few weeks, Van Noy improved in the second half and finished with 66 tackles, including five for a loss, to go along with five sacks, one interception and two forced fumbles.

The two-time Super Bowl champion turned 31 years old on March 26. In a recent podcast, Patriots coach Jerod Mayo indicated New England might want to move on from older linebackers and usher in a youth movement.