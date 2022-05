NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins are one game from elimination.

Charlie McAvoy was a surprise return but the Bruins ultimately fell 5-1 to the Hurricanes in Game 5. Rookie-goaltender Jeremy Swayman got the start in net and allowed four goals on 37 shots. Like the previous four games in the series, the Hurricanes scored first and continued their scoring barrage all evening.

