Four Takeaways From Bruins’ Game 5 Loss To Hurricanes; On Brink Of Elimination

It’s win or go home for the Bruins after a Game 5 loss.

The Carolina Hurricanes earned a 5-1 win over Boston on Tuesday night at PNC Arena after dominating play for 60 minutes.

The Bruins struggled mightily, the offense couldn’t seem to get anything going and Charlie McAvoy’s surprise return couldn’t spark the defense.

Here are four takeaways from Tuesday’s loss:

Lack of secondary scoring haunts the Bruins

This long has been an issue for Boston, especially in the playoffs, the last few seasons. Things seemed to be trending in the right direction with the emergence of Craig Smith, Charlie Coyle and Trent Frederic as a line, but Frederic found himself getting into penalty trouble, and the bottom six has gone quiet.

Head coach Bruce Cassidy has shuffled the lines throughout the first series, including putting David Pastrnak back with Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron. They were quiet in Game 6, but that would be the time for the bottom six to come up clutch.

“I don’t know if up and down the lineup — we’re going to need a little bit more, whether it’s working hard to keep the puck out of the net, which we did up in Boston, a lot better blocking shots, finishing checks so guys can’t join the rush, sorting out coverages quick,” Cassidy told reporters after the gam, per team-provided video. “So, the first goal shouldn’t happen if we’re on our toes defensively too. So that concerns me. We need to get some guys going. But it’s also the time of the year where they that inner drive comes through and that’s what we’re looking at.”