How One Small Lineup Tweak Sparked Bruins’ Power Play In Game 4 Win

Bruce Cassidy has said it for a week now that the Bruins know what they’re dealing with when it comes to the Hurricanes’ penalty kill.

On paper, it looked like a brutal matchup for the Boston power play as the B’s entered their first-round Stanley Cup playoffs series with Carolina. The Bruins in their penultimate game of the regular season snapped an 0-for-39 power-play skid, and that one goal against a bad team did little to spark the man advantage. Making the situation even worse, a top-ranked Hurricanes penalty kill awaited in Round 1.

Cassidy has been very hands-on when it comes to the Bruins’ power play. He knew better than anyone that solving the Hurricanes’ stifling PK wasn’t going to be easy. Carolina penalty killers suffocated Boston in the first two games of the series, holding the Bruins to one power-play goal in eight chances. The Bruins showed signs of life in Game 3 upon returning to Boston. But a pair of power-play goals, sparked by a slight change to the team’s first unit, might be what really ignites the special teams for Boston.

With Nino Niederreiter in the box for tripping, Cassidy sent out his first unit consisting of Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand, David Pastrnak, Taylor Hall and Matt Grzelcyk (filling in for Charlie McAvoy, who was out Sunday). The Bruins, 0-for-4 with the man advantage to that point, stuck to their original plan which is highlighted by Hall in front of the net. That proved to be unsuccessful, especially with the Carolina defensemen creeping up into the slot and trying to take away that mid-ice play the Bruins love so much on the power play.

So, after a stoppage in play led to a faceoff in the Carolina zone halfway through the power play, Cassidy tapped Jake DeBrusk to hop over the boards and replace Hall. DeBrusk doesn’t possess the same playmaking gifts Hall has been blessed with, but he can be good at retrieving pucks and getting his stick where it needs to be around the net.

Which is exactly what he did.

Jake Debrusk finds the puck and the back of the net ? pic.twitter.com/DLZeYQLEMo — NESN (@NESN) May 8, 2022

Controversy followed with the Hurricanes challenging for goalie interference, but the goal was upheld. It wasn’t pretty, but it obviously was effective, and it all stemmed from that one change.