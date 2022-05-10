Hurricanes Top Line Hoping To Get On Track In Carolina Against Bruins

The Hurricanes will come out strong Tuesday

by

Andrei Svechnikov and company need to get on track if they want to move on in the NHL Playoffs.

The Boston Bruins head into Game 5 with the series tied at 2-2 against the Carolina Hurricanes. The series has favored the home team thus far with both teams winning each of their home games.

Svechnikov only has one goal in the playoffs, which was an empty-net goal. Expect him and Sebastian Aho to make a splash on Tuesday night.

For more on the Hurricanes, check out the link above from “Bruins Face-Off Live,” presented by EchoStor Technologies.

