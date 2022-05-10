Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Hurricanes Game 5 Lines, Pairings

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins likely will tweak their lineup in effort to gain an edge over the Carolina Hurricanes.

Judging from Boston’s morning skate lines and pairings, Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy looks set to move up right wing Craig Smith to the second forward line Tuesday night when Boston visits Carolina in Game 5 of their first-round Stanley Cup playoffs series. Smith’s ascension would drop Jake DeBrusk to the third-line left wing spot for the pivotal matchup.

Neither Charlie McAvoy nor Hampus Lindholm participated in morning skate, and the latter won’t play in Game 5. Both members of the Bruins’ top defensive pairing missed Game 4 due to COVID-19 protocol and an upper-body injury, respectively. Cassidy said Monday at a press conference he’s waiting for Bruins medical staff to clear them to return.

Jeremy Swayman starts as Bruins goaltender for the third consecutive game. Cassidy on Monday dismissed concerns over the rookie’s workload, noting he participated in optional practice and looked fresh. Linus Ullmark is Swayman’s backup.

Here are the teams’ projected lines and pairings for Game 5: